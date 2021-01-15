Ouroboros Market Cap Hits $78,241.87 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $78,241.87 and approximately $1,745.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247969 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.