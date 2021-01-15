Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $709.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report sales of $709.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $769.10 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

