Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $59.52. 3,504,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,850,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

