Oxen Trading Up 39.1% This Week (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $45.26 million and $206.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,956.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.82 or 0.03245082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00393406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.79 or 0.01331580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.49 or 0.00565926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00433330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00287090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,718,379 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

