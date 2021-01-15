Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Shares Gap Up to $921.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $921.00, but opened at $960.00. Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at $918.00, with a volume of 110,618 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £755.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 932.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 848.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Get Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) alerts:

In other Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($254,768.75). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.