Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXINF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.