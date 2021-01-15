Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.26

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 50855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

