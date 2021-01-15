Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,029. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

