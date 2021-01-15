PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.31

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

