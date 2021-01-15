PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

NYSE PD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

