Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Shares of Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2654696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 18.72.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

