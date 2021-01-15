Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.94.

NYSE PANW opened at $367.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

