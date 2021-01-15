Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Up 47.8% in December

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 14,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

