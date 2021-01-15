Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVKY traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.82. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.71.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

