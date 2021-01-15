Parachute Reaches One Day Volume of $175,692.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $175,692.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 121% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001308 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 587,803,898 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

