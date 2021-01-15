ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $777,209.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $777,209.00 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 101.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,594.17 or 0.99616042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.