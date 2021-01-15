ParkinGo Trading Up 101.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 101.4% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $777,209.00 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,594.17 or 0.99616042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

