PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 139.4% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003085 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $117.19 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 139.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002849 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002967 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007397 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013506 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

