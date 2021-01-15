Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Pason Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.51.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

