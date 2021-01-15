Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Pason Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.51.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

