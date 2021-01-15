Patientory Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $555,978.35 and approximately $3,727.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.