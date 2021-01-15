Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,983 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.84 on Friday, hitting $826.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,563,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,110,434. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $783.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $677.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $100,532,556. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.