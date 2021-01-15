Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.10. 10,182,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.