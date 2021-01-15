Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,201. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.