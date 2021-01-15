Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,897. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

