PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,845.76 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,845.76 or 0.05058442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.
About PAX Gold
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.