PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Hits $2,581.13

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $2,581.13 and $125.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 64% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00551335 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

