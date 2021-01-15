PayBX Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

