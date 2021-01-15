Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.54. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
