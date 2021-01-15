Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.54. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

