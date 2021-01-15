PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.55. 297,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

