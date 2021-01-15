PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

PYPL opened at $244.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 53.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

