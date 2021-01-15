PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $595.95

Shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $595.95 and traded as high as $625.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $616.00, with a volume of 62,824 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The firm has a market cap of £424.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.32%.

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

