PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.73. PCCW shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

