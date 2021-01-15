PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $100,994.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,353,269 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

