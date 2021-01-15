PeepCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 258.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded 1,167.7% higher against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $88.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000236 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,650,249,764 coins and its circulating supply is 142,450,249,764 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

