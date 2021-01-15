Peercoin (PPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,731.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $66,731.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038453 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,706,080 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

