Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.38. 9,632,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.