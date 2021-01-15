PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Tops $973,173.57

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $973,173.57 and $4,323.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,189,861,470 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

