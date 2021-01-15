Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Head-To-Head Survey

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Earthworks Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $5.30 billion 2.95 $43.90 million $0.37 272.38 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming -21.16% -15.63% -1.80% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Penn National Gaming and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 3 4 11 0 2.44 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $71.63, suggesting a potential downside of 28.92%. Given Penn National Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania. As of March 16, 2020, the company owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 jurisdictions. It owns various trademarks and service marks, including, Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, Hollywood Poker, L'Auberge, M Resort, and MYCHOICE. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

