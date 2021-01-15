Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.91 and last traded at $99.11. 4,381,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,927,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.43.

Specifically, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,656 shares of company stock worth $29,841,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $17,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.