Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Down 8.1%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.35. 546,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 514,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 388,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.