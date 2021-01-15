Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,298 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

