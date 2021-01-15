Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 712 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. 3,417,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,594. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $200.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

