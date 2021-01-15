Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.32 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $243.46. 21,109,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,553,074. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

