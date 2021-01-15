Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $65.87. 1,805,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

