Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

IJH traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $241.60. 1,310,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,115. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $245.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

