Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Peony has a total market cap of $65,249.74 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 122.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,251,749 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

