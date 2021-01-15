PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.20. 12,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

