Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

PRFT opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

