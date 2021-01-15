Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Up 11%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) shares rose 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 7,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

