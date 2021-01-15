Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Cap of $13.45 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $2.04 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.